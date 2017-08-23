Overview
An elegant UI Kit which puts an array of premium design elements at your fingertips! PSD layered & well organized. Includes - widgets, forms, ecommerce, headers, hero banners, UI elements, & blog page sample.
Highlights
- 7 UI Kit sections
- Light & dark components
- Organized layers
- Free fonts
- Sample blog page included
- Hero sections
