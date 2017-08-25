Overview
Amerizana Regular is a starter font from Amerizana Font Family. This new font family includes caps and script. Try Amerizana Regular for book covers, stationery, marketing, magazines, film, logo, branding, poster and other printing design.
Highlights
- 102 Standard glyph
- TrueType Font
- Webfont Ready (.woff, .woff2)
- Uppercase & lowercase
Compatibility{{::'390801' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.