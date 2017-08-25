Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Claudia

Formal yet modern script typeface

by Unicode Studio

Claudia

Formal yet modern script typeface

Published by Unicode Studio in Fonts compatible with
Published by Unicode Studio in Fonts compatible with

Overview

A formal & modern script typeface designed for display. Contains 255 glyphs in total & more alternative characters to improve your design! Includes multiple language support, useful ligatures, swash & more. The flowing characters are ideal to make an attractive message!

Highlights

  • Basic Latin A-Z & a-z
  • Numbers & symbols
  • Standard ligatures
  • Stylistic alternates
  • International language support
  • OTF & TTF

Compatibility

{{::'223000' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Unicode Studio

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this