Overview
A formal & modern script typeface designed for display. Contains 255 glyphs in total & more alternative characters to improve your design! Includes multiple language support, useful ligatures, swash & more. The flowing characters are ideal to make an attractive message!
Highlights
- Basic Latin A-Z & a-z
- Numbers & symbols
- Standard ligatures
- Stylistic alternates
- International language support
- OTF & TTF
