Overview
15 Bright and stylish iMac 21' and Macbook Air 13' mockups coming in Photoshop format. Perfect way to make sure your web design looks great on a user's mac! Also it will be very useful for any presentation purposes. Just paste your image in the replaceable smart object screen and use it in your work!
Highlights
- 15 Quality .PSD files
- Smart obejcts
- Stylish & bright
- iMac 21'
- Macbook Air 13'
- Compatible with Photoshop
