Codama iOS Wireframe Kit

30+ iOS screens wireframe 5 categories in Sketch App

by Yavick TM

Codama iOS Wireframe Kit

30+ iOS screens wireframe 5 categories in Sketch App

Published by Yavick TM in Wireframe Kits compatible with
Published by Yavick TM in Wireframe Kits compatible with

Overview

Codama iOS Wireframe Kit is an expertly crafted wireframe kit for effortless prototyping and mobile app design assistance. Codama Profiles & E-commerce consists of more than 30+ ready-to-use screens that can help you save time and energy in designing your next app, or mobile site. All screens and elements are fully customizable, well-organized and come in Sketch app format.

Highlights

  • 30+ iOS screens
  • 5 Popular content categories
  • 1x iPhone 7 resolution (750x1334px)
  • Easy-to-find organization
  • Steady basement for your mobile web-store
  • Compatible with Sketch

Compatibility

