Overview

This kit has all kinds of fun stuff to work with for website headers/sliders! 28 super high res coffee related items with custom shadows! Drag and drop your items and create your own scene. The beauty of this kit is that each item has not been scaled down from its original 24 mega pixel photo, so you can do so much more with it! And with the devices you can drop your own screen shots into them or add your own artwork to the coffee bags using the Smart Object layer.