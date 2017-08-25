Browse
Coffee Mockups Scene Creator

Stunning scene creator for coffee lovers

by Zed ProMedia

Overview

This kit has all kinds of fun stuff to work with for website headers/sliders! 28 super high res coffee related items with custom shadows! Drag and drop your items and create your own scene. The beauty of this kit is that each item has not been scaled down from its original 24 mega pixel photo, so you can do so much more with it! And with the devices you can drop your own screen shots into them or add your own artwork to the coffee bags using the Smart Object layer.

Highlights

  • 13 stock photos (5000x3333px)
  • Pre made scenes (1400x800 for web)
  • Backgrounds (6500x3980px)
  • Mockups (5000x3333px)
  • 28 high resolution coffee items
  • Adobe Photoshop CS4+

Compatibility

