Overview
ColorKit is a productivity tool for color management. You can easily collect colors into projects, and link them with a layer with a single click! Forget about Photoshop's swatches, and let the adventure begin! Compatible with CC2015.5
Highlights
- Create collection of colors
- Connect colors with shapes & texts
- Easy organization
- Photoshop CC 2015
- Drag & drop for reorganizing
- Auto-update colors between PSDs
