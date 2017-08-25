Browse
ColorKit

Manage your colors like never before

by Make The Web

Overview

ColorKit is a productivity tool for color management. You can easily collect colors into projects, and link them with a layer with a single click! Forget about Photoshop's swatches, and let the adventure begin! Compatible with CC2015.5

Highlights

  • Create collection of colors
  • Connect colors with shapes & texts
  • Easy organization
  • Photoshop CC 2015
  • Drag & drop for reorganizing
  • Auto-update colors between PSDs

Compatibility

