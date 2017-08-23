Presentation

Overview
Show your business to your potentials clients in a clean & elegant way, Color-X Keynote Template has over 100 crazy unique slides. Easy to change colors, modify shapes, texts, & charts. All shapes are editable via Keynote. Icons are included.
Highlights
- 100 Unique slides
- Fully animated
- Easy to edit & well organized
- Works with Keynote
{{::'16499189' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.