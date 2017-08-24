Overview

With more that 1000 different elements, nicely divided into 7 organized layered sections, Comet is an elegant Ecommerce UI Kit for Photoshop that will be perfect for creating eShop websites! Comet brings 9 Product Showcase Options, 10 Ecommerce Headers, Endless Cards and Sliders Options and the usual Navigation + Forms + Article layouts. You can create multiple UI combinations, edit colors, graphics and everything you need.