Overview
With more that 1000 different elements, nicely divided into 7 organized layered sections, Comet is an elegant Ecommerce UI Kit for Photoshop that will be perfect for creating eShop websites! Comet brings 9 Product Showcase Options, 10 Ecommerce Headers, Endless Cards and Sliders Options and the usual Navigation + Forms + Article layouts. You can create multiple UI combinations, edit colors, graphics and everything you need.
Highlights
- 5 Ready made templates
- Bootstrap 1170px
- Well organized, layered & grouped
- Photoshop compatible
- 1000+ Elements
- Fully editable & easily customizable
