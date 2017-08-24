Browse
Comet

Elegant Web ecommerce UI Kit

by Cristina Talpa

Comet

Elegant Web ecommerce UI Kit

Published by Cristina Talpa in UI Kits
Overview

With more that 1000 different elements, nicely divided into 7 organized layered sections, Comet is an elegant Ecommerce UI Kit for Photoshop that will be perfect for creating eShop websites! Comet brings 9 Product Showcase Options, 10 Ecommerce Headers, Endless Cards and Sliders Options and the usual Navigation + Forms + Article layouts. You can create multiple UI combinations, edit colors, graphics and everything you need.

Highlights

  • 5 Ready made templates
  • Bootstrap 1170px
  • Well organized, layered & grouped
  • Photoshop compatible
  • 1000+ Elements
  • Fully editable & easily customizable

Compatibility

Who Likes this