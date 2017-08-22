Overview
Сómodo is a Clean & Simple UI Kit with a perfect tool for creating any type of One Page websites. This UI Kit is based on 1170px grid and comes in two variations for Desktops and Mobile.
Highlights
- 2 variations for Desktop & Mobile
- Bootstrap 1170px
- 100+ components
- 5 Page templates
- Bonus icon set
- Compatible with Photoshop
