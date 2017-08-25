Overview
Cordaro Sans Serif Typeface is a minimal clean sans serif font family, which contains 2 weights and It features unique and modern sans serif look and feel. Perfect for gorgeous logos, titles, web layouts and branding. It looks gorgeous in all caps with a wide-set spacing if you want to try a classy look, or beautiful on its own in capital and lowercase letters for something completely timeless.
Highlights
- Sans Serif Typeface
- Regular Version
- Bold Version
- 252 Glyphs
- Punctuations & Alternatives Included
- OTF, TTF, WOFF & WOFF2 fonts
