Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Cordaro Sans Serif Typeface

Cordaro Sans Serif 2 Font Family Pack

by Creativewhoa

Cordaro Sans Serif Typeface

Cordaro Sans Serif 2 Font Family Pack

Published by Creativewhoa in Fonts compatible with
Published by Creativewhoa in Fonts compatible with

Overview

Cordaro Sans Serif Typeface is a minimal clean sans serif font family, which contains 2 weights and It features unique and modern sans serif look and feel. Perfect for gorgeous logos, titles, web layouts and branding. It looks gorgeous in all caps with a wide-set spacing if you want to try a classy look, or beautiful on its own in capital and lowercase letters for something completely timeless.

Highlights

  • Sans Serif Typeface
  • Regular Version
  • Bold Version
  • 252 Glyphs
  • Punctuations & Alternatives Included
  • OTF, TTF, WOFF & WOFF2 fonts

Compatibility

{{::'490778' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Creativewhoa

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Chrys Sans Serif Typeface$10
by Creativewhoa
Sharis Serif Typeface$13
by Creativewhoa
Ethan The New Serif Typeface$12
by Creativewhoa

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this