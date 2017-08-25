Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Coursate UI Kit

Template Suitable for Creating Online Courses Application

by e Studio

Coursate UI Kit

Template Suitable for Creating Online Courses Application

Published by e Studio in UI Kits compatible with
Published by e Studio in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Coursate UI Kit is suitable for creating an application that offers Instructional Courses online. All screens were designed appropriately and are easy to edit. High quality pack of 30 android or ios compatible mobile UI screens to start your projects and speed up your design process. All screens are vector based so resizing to fit your needs is easy! Coursate UI Kit is compatible with Photoshop.

Highlights

  • 30 Mobile screen templates
  • Clean & modern design
  • Free Google Font
  • Well organized layers, styles & objects
  • Android & iOS App UI Kit
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

{{::'22073389' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from e Studio

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this