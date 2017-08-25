Overview
Coursate UI Kit is suitable for creating an application that offers Instructional Courses online. All screens were designed appropriately and are easy to edit. High quality pack of 30 android or ios compatible mobile UI screens to start your projects and speed up your design process. All screens are vector based so resizing to fit your needs is easy! Coursate UI Kit is compatible with Photoshop.
Highlights
- 30 Mobile screen templates
- Clean & modern design
- Free Google Font
- Well organized layers, styles & objects
- Android & iOS App UI Kit
- Compatible with Photoshop
