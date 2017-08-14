Overview
Coworking Space Mockups were taken in one of the top coworking spaces in Hong Kong where the MagicSketch team is based. Included in this product is a single Sketch file with 11 iPhone 6 perspective mockups, designed for use with Magic Mirror plugin. This set was made for startup marketers, designers and creative businesses looking to boost sales with a visual appearance for their app or mobile website.
Highlights
- 11 iPhone 6 Mockups
- Photos are 5184x3456px
- Organized Sketch file
- Magic Mirror plugin for Sketch needed
- Magic-Mirror-Ready
- Compatible with Sketch
Compatibility{{::'206914253' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.