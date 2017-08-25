Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Creastore UI Kit

Large professional UI Kit for your new store

by Andrey Antar

Creastore UI Kit

Large professional UI Kit for your new store

Published by Andrey Antar in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Andrey Antar in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

The Large Professional UI Kit for your new store. Construction set of 50+ high-quality screens in 15+ categories with clean & flexible UI components. Now you do not need to look for talented and very expensive designer. This is a very fast and easy! Quickly and easily customize each component of your file, then quickly send your Sketch file directly to your developer, and you're done!

Highlights

  • 50+ Screens
  • Easy to edit vector elements
  • Huge pack of UI elements
  • 15+ Categories
  • 20+ 'Purchasing process' screens
  • Free updates

Compatibility

{{::'111357366' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Andrey Antar

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this