Overview
The Large Professional UI Kit for your new store. Construction set of 50+ high-quality screens in 15+ categories with clean & flexible UI components. Now you do not need to look for talented and very expensive designer. This is a very fast and easy! Quickly and easily customize each component of your file, then quickly send your Sketch file directly to your developer, and you're done!
Highlights
- 50+ Screens
- Easy to edit vector elements
- Huge pack of UI elements
- 15+ Categories
- 20+ 'Purchasing process' screens
- Free updates
