Overview
Daily Ui Kit is a very large set of Elegant interface Ui elements that you can combine to create your perfect design. Daily Ui Kit includes 150+ components in 9 categories with 5 samples. There are variety of UI elements that you can use, including styles for e-commerce, blog/magazine, forms, corporate, sliders, headers, footers and base categories.
Highlights
- 150+ Components
- 9 Categories
- 5 Samples
- Free Google fonts
- All vector based
- Named & organized using groups
