Daily UI Kit

Elegant interface UI Kit

Published by Creanncy in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Creanncy in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Daily Ui Kit is a very large set of Elegant interface Ui elements that you can combine to create your perfect design. Daily Ui Kit includes 150+ components in 9 categories with 5 samples. There are variety of UI elements that you can use, including styles for e-commerce, blog/magazine, forms, corporate, sliders, headers, footers and base categories.

Highlights

  • 150+ Components
  • 9 Categories
  • 5 Samples
  • Free Google fonts
  • All vector based
  • Named & organized using groups

Compatibility

