Themes & Templates

Overview
Premium swiss style template for architecture studios, designed in Sketch. Includes 20 screens, 4 patterns, a 12 column grid, overrides with easily editable nested symbols, and a typographic system using Arial.
Highlights
- 20 Screens
- 4 Patterns
- 980x1920px
- Built on 12 Column Grid
- Overrides with editable nested symbols
- Compatible with Sketch
