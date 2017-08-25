Browse
Das Architecture Template

Premium swiss style template for architecture studios, designed in Sketch.

by Bont

Das Architecture Template

Premium swiss style template for architecture studios, designed in Sketch.

Published by Bont in Themes & Templates compatible with
Published by Bont in Themes & Templates compatible with

Overview

Premium swiss style template for architecture studios, designed in Sketch. Includes 20 screens, 4 patterns, a 12 column grid, overrides with easily editable nested symbols, and a typographic system using Arial.

Highlights

  • 20 Screens
  • 4 Patterns
  • 980x1920px
  • Built on 12 Column Grid
  • Overrides with editable nested symbols
  • Compatible with Sketch

Compatibility

