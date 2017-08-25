Overview
Multipurpose PSD template for admin panel. Can be used for any type of web applications: custom admin panels, admin dashboards, eCommerce backends, CMS, CRM, SAAS. Dashboard has a sleek, clean and intuitive material & flat balanced design, which makes your next project look awesome and yet user friendly. Dashboard has a huge collection of UI components and made for web browsers and tablets.
Highlights
- 12 Well organized PSDs
- Free vector icons
- Vector shapes
- Easy to customize
- Dashboard admin
- Photoshop compatible
Compatibility
