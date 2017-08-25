Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Dashboard Admin Panel

PSD Template for dashboard

by laaqiq

Dashboard Admin Panel

PSD Template for dashboard

Published by laaqiq in UI Kits compatible with
Published by laaqiq in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Multipurpose PSD template for admin panel. Can be used for any type of web applications: custom admin panels, admin dashboards, eCommerce backends, CMS, CRM, SAAS. Dashboard has a sleek, clean and intuitive material & flat balanced design, which makes your next project look awesome and yet user friendly. Dashboard has a huge collection of UI components and made for web browsers and tablets.

Highlights

  • 12 Well organized PSDs
  • Free vector icons
  • Vector shapes
  • Easy to customize
  • Dashboard admin
  • Photoshop compatible

Compatibility

{{::'400914969' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from laaqiq

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
ALIUM Social Media Pack$24
by laaqiq
Orion Sci-Fi Dashboard$38
by laaqiq
WRFRM$18
by laaqiq

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this