Introducing Dashboards, our newest and freshest product produced by UI8. Expertly crafted and optimized for Sketch and Photoshop for the purpose of easing your workflow. Dashboards covers 4 categories; Sport, Social, Pinboard & Cards with 35 highly detailed and well designed web screens, and 35+ mobile screens including open menus and much more!
- 35 Detailed web screens
- 35+ Mobile screens
- Web & Mobile
- 4 Categories
- Free Google font
- Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop
