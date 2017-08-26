Overview

Exclusive and modern Dashboard UI Kit with over 130 custom designed components is perfect match for your next dashboard app. Based on card system you can combine endless number of combinations and all will fit perfectly because we made it all based on 1170px wide Bootstrap grid. All processes are covered. From sign up, login, settings to checkout process. Also we include bunch of horizontal and vertical navigation for any type of dashboard app. For easier collaboration with your developers we included style guide where are all relevant parameters that devs need. Make something nice with our template! :)