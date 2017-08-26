Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Datta Dashboard UI Kit

130+ beautiful components for amazing dashboard apps.

by CreativeForm

Datta Dashboard UI Kit

130+ beautiful components for amazing dashboard apps.

Published by CreativeForm in UI Kits compatible with
Published by CreativeForm in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Exclusive and modern Dashboard UI Kit with over 130 custom designed components is perfect match for your next dashboard app. Based on card system you can combine endless number of combinations and all will fit perfectly because we made it all based on 1170px wide Bootstrap grid. All processes are covered. From sign up, login, settings to checkout process. Also we include bunch of horizontal and vertical navigation for any type of dashboard app. For easier collaboration with your developers we included style guide where are all relevant parameters that devs need. Make something nice with our template! :)

Highlights

  • 130+ components in 1170px grid
  • Free Google fonts
  • Vector and scalable
  • Grouped and layered
  • Fully customizable
  • Compatible with Sketch

Compatibility

{{::'6909696' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from CreativeForm

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Modda E-Commerce UI Kit$38
by CreativeForm
Matta Material UI Kit FreebieFREE
by CreativeForm
Music UI iOS Kit$28
by CreativeForm 
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9Ax-T3jZjSU" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this