Presentation

Overview
With this handy font table you can arrange your fonts for future references, print them out and show them to your clients, or just have a handy archive for future projects. Simply open the template, replace the font, play the action to arrange the letters and that's it! Two dimensions A4 & Letter, ready to use files and super organized structure will allow you to change fonts in minutes.
Highlights
- Fully editable Photoshop files
- A4 & Letter dimensions
- Video tutorial included
- Free font used
- Photoshop actions included
- Works in Photoshop CS5+
