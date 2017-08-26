Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Designers Font Table

Organize your fonts in a simple way

by Web Donut

Designers Font Table

Organize your fonts in a simple way

Published by Web Donut in Presentation compatible with
Published by Web Donut in Presentation compatible with

Overview

With this handy font table you can arrange your fonts for future references, print them out and show them to your clients, or just have a handy archive for future projects. Simply open the template, replace the font, play the action to arrange the letters and that's it! Two dimensions A4 & Letter, ready to use files and super organized structure will allow you to change fonts in minutes.

Highlights

  • Fully editable Photoshop files
  • A4 & Letter dimensions
  • Video tutorial included
  • Free font used
  • Photoshop actions included
  • Works in Photoshop CS5+

Compatibility

{{::'20992461' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Web Donut

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
50 Instagram Stories Pack$20
by Web Donut
Wireflow Flowcharts$48
by Web Donut
40 Instagram Quotes$18
by Web Donut

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this