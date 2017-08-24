Overview
Destino is specially designed for your next Dating Mobile Application. Destino is an anonymous dating app template with 60+ iOS screens which are easy to edit with the Photoshop, Adobe XD and Sketch.
Highlights
- 60+ Mobile iOS screens
- Easy to customize
- 375x667px
- Sketch, XD & PS files
- Free google fonts used
- Compatible: Sketch, XD & Photoshop
