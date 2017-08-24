Browse
Destino Dating App UI KIT

60+ Mobile screen dating application UI Kit

by Framgia

Destino Dating App UI KIT

60+ Mobile screen dating application UI Kit

Published by Framgia in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Framgia in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Destino is specially designed for your next Dating Mobile Application. Destino is an anonymous dating app template with 60+ iOS screens which are easy to edit with the Photoshop, Adobe XD and Sketch.

Highlights

  • 60+ Mobile iOS screens
  • Easy to customize
  • 375x667px
  • Sketch, XD & PS files
  • Free google fonts used
  • Compatible: Sketch, XD & Photoshop

