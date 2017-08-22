Themes & Templates

Browse
DINO

Creative agency portfolio template

by Framgia

Overview

DINO Creative Agency Portfolio Template is a professional and attractive portfolio template for your company. It’s a responsive template with a moldable navigation and layout that lets you control the focus. It gives any information, services, product catalog magnetism at first glance. All the templates are designed to fit with any creative agency working on design, photography or web development. With 40 PSD templates we believe there's something perfect your next project!

Highlights

  • 40 PSD files
  • Well organized & vector shapes
  • Easily customizable base color
  • Free Google font & icon font
  • Based on 1170px Bootstrap grid system
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

