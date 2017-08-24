Overview

Are you ready for your next adventure? Discover UI Kit is inspired by all of the social outdoorsy, adventurous, and free spirited hikers out there. Discover UI Kit includes 27 polished iOS Screens, 22 premium Caviar Sketch icons by Neway Lau, and as a bonus an extra set of 3 exclusive iPhone 7 Mockups in PSD format that you will only get with this UI Kit! The kit contains 7 categories (Login, Menu, Create Profile, Discover, Create Hike, Messages & Walkthrough) with great ideas on how to design your next outdoorsy application. Take your creative process to the next level by using Discover for your upcoming projects!