Overview
Discovr UI Kit is a ready-to-use iOS UI Kit for your travel discovery application. It features all the 21 screens designed in Sketch. Discovr includes all screens needed for your next travel app and allows you to kickstart your project right now! All items are perfectly layered and organized to fit your needs, and you can easily custom them as you please. Please note all app screen graphics are for presentation purposes only.
Highlights
- 21 Unique Mobile Screens
- Ready-to-use
- Easy to customize
- Free Google Fonts
- Complete Travel oriented app UI Kit
- Compatible with Sketch
