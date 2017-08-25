Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Discovr UI Kit

Easy to use iOS UI Kit designed in Sketch

by LSDesignWork

Discovr UI Kit

Easy to use iOS UI Kit designed in Sketch

Published by LSDesignWork in UI Kits compatible with
Published by LSDesignWork in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Discovr UI Kit is a ready-to-use iOS UI Kit for your travel discovery application. It features all the 21 screens designed in Sketch. Discovr includes all screens needed for your next travel app and allows you to kickstart your project right now! All items are perfectly layered and organized to fit your needs, and you can easily custom them as you please. Please note all app screen graphics are for presentation purposes only.

Highlights

  • 21 Unique Mobile Screens
  • Ready-to-use
  • Easy to customize
  • Free Google Fonts
  • Complete Travel oriented app UI Kit
  • Compatible with Sketch

Compatibility

{{::'101344152' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from LSDesignWork

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
MoneyFlow iOS UI Kit$20
by LSDesignWork
CheckInn$25
by LSDesignWork
Foodsy Mobile UI Kit$21
by LSDesignWork

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this