Overview
Referring to Greek Dodecagon, shapes to 12 angles from natural sacred geometry. Dodeca was born for digital use & for the computer based generation. In lower case, the font looks much smoother yet, the larger the size the more you can see how beautifully this font features 12 angles. Naturally constructed with geometric shapes.
Highlights
- OTF & Webfont
- Basic Latin
- 4 Font weights
- 12 Angle font
