Dreamer Wireframe Kit

150+ Elements & 11 Categories built in Sketch

by Grooni

Dreamer Wireframe Kit

150+ Elements & 11 Categories built in Sketch

Published by Grooni in Wireframe Kits compatible with
Published by Grooni in Wireframe Kits compatible with

Overview

Dreamer is an excellent wireframe tool for creation of prototypes for both simple websites and sophisticated and complex web projects including WordPress Themes prototypes, and so forth. The kit includes more than one hundred ready-to-use and easily combined elements for 11 versatile categories; About, Blog, Contact, E-commerce, Features, Footers, Forms, Headers, Menu, Our team, and Testimonials.

Highlights

  • 11 Sketch files
  • 150+ Elements
  • 1000+ Components
  • 11 Categories
  • Well organized structure & vector shapes
  • Compatible with Sketch

Compatibility

