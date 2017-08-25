Wireframe Kits

Overview
Dreamer is an excellent wireframe tool for creation of prototypes for both simple websites and sophisticated and complex web projects including WordPress Themes prototypes, and so forth. The kit includes more than one hundred ready-to-use and easily combined elements for 11 versatile categories; About, Blog, Contact, E-commerce, Features, Footers, Forms, Headers, Menu, Our team, and Testimonials.
Highlights
- 11 Sketch files
- 150+ Elements
- 1000+ Components
- 11 Categories
- Well organized structure & vector shapes
- Compatible with Sketch
Compatibility{{::'8777280' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.