Overview
A powerful & creative slide presentation available for PowerPoint, Keynote Slides. It comes with 100+ unique presentation slides with great professional layout and creative design. Easy to change colors, modify shapes, texts, & charts. All shapes are editable. Icons are included.
Highlights
- Easy to edit & well organized
- Master slides
- 100 Unique slides
- Smooth animations
- Professional slides
- Compatible with Keynote & Powerpoint
Compatibility{{::'19694059' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.