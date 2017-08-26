Overview
A powerful & creative slide presentation available for PowerPoint and Keynote. It comes with 130+ unique presentation slides with great professional layout and creative design. Duotone makes it easy to change colors, modify shapes, texts, & charts, all shapes are editable. Includes a fabulous set of 800 vector icons and Apple device mockups.
Highlights
- 130+ Unique slides
- Keynote & Powerpoint device mockups
- 24 color version included
- Based on Master Slides
- +BONUS Photoshop Actions (Duotone)
- Compatible with Keynote & Powerpoint
