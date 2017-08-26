Browse
DuShot

Premium set of 100 money related flat styled illustrations.

Premium set of 100 money related flat styled illustrations.

Published by Karthik Srinivas in Icons
Overview

DuShot is a premium quality set of 100 flat style illustrations with 3 categories (Business and Finance, SEO and Management, Shopping and E-commerce). Illustrations come in SVG, PNG, Adobe Illustrator and Sketch format.

Highlights

  • 100 Illustrations
  • 3 Categories
  • Business, Finance, SEO, Marketing & E-commerce
  • Perfect for any web, ios and android projects.
  • SVG, PNG 256px, 512px, 1024px
  • Compatible with Sketch & Illustrator

Compatibility

