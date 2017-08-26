Overview
DuShot is a premium quality set of 100 flat style illustrations with 3 categories (Business and Finance, SEO and Management, Shopping and E-commerce). Illustrations come in SVG, PNG, Adobe Illustrator and Sketch format.
Highlights
- 100 Illustrations
- 3 Categories
- Business, Finance, SEO, Marketing & E-commerce
- Perfect for any web, ios and android projects.
- SVG, PNG 256px, 512px, 1024px
- Compatible with Sketch & Illustrator
