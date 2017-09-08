Overview

This is a perfect clean E-Commerce Shopping UI Kit. It comes with an eye-catching style focussing on awesome mobile shopping experiences on mobile devices. It’s optimised order and checkout process provides you the best components to start your own mobile E- Commerce App from scratch. This UI kit contains 21 screens app template (PSD File) of high quality with black & white design. If you need to modify the theme you can easily change the colors and change the single elements. Only vector shapes and layer styles are used. You can use same file for iPhone and Android app design.