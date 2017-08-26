Overview

Ease UI Components is a stylish pack of strict yet modern UI components for web projects. This kit consists of 8 PSD and 8 Sketch files for 8 popular categories; Articles, Base, Blog, Ecommerce, Forms, Headers&Footers, Media and Social to help save your time! With over 140 UI components built on a 960px grid and populated with free Google fonts, this UI Kit is a great tool for developing your next website. Plug in your imagination and create an outstanding web project in just a few minutes!