Eat It UI Kit

iOS Mobile UI Kit for food delivery

by Shakuro

Eat It UI Kit

iOS Mobile UI Kit for food delivery

Published by Shakuro in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Shakuro in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

The simple layout of the app template ‘Eat it’ makes the ordering process incredibly easy. It is perfect, fresh and stylish UI Kit for building your own food delivery app. All components are vector based, fully compatible, and editable. Create new sections instantly and make a beautiful unique layout for any desirable topic. Compatible with Photoshop & Sketch.

Highlights

  • 25 iOS Screens
  • 25 PSD files
  • 5 Categories
  • Vector icons
  • Free Google fonts
  • Compatible with Photoshop & Sketch

Compatibility

