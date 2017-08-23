Overview
The simple layout of the app template ‘Eat it’ makes the ordering process incredibly easy. It is perfect, fresh and stylish UI Kit for building your own food delivery app. All components are vector based, fully compatible, and editable. Create new sections instantly and make a beautiful unique layout for any desirable topic. Compatible with Photoshop & Sketch.
Highlights
- 25 iOS Screens
- 25 PSD files
- 5 Categories
- Vector icons
- Free Google fonts
- Compatible with Photoshop & Sketch
