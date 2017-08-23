Overview
Perfect for both commercial and non-commercial organizations to sell & share their closets and accessories. PSD files are neatly organized, the screens are categorized as sign-in & sign-up, walkthrough, categories, profiles, menu, carts, payments, and checkout. Each screen is fully editable and customizable, duly named, retina-ready & well-oganized in PSD format.
Highlights
- 24 Mobile screen templates
- Organized
- Layered and well grouped
- Save time with this kit!
- Perfect icon designs
- Photoshop compatible
