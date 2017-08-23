Browse
Ecommerce Mobile UI Kit

Professional clean mobile UI Kit

by sandeepkasundra

Ecommerce Mobile UI Kit

Professional clean mobile UI Kit

Published by sandeepkasundra in UI Kits
Published by sandeepkasundra in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Perfect for both commercial and non-commercial organizations to sell & share their closets and accessories. PSD files are neatly organized, the screens are categorized as sign-in & sign-up, walkthrough, categories, profiles, menu, carts, payments, and checkout. Each screen is fully editable and customizable, duly named, retina-ready & well-oganized in PSD format.

Highlights

  • 24 Mobile screen templates
  • Organized
  • Layered and well grouped
  • Save time with this kit!
  • Perfect icon designs
  • Photoshop compatible

Compatibility

