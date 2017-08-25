Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

El Tigres

A layered vintage typeface

by Uncurve

El Tigres

A layered vintage typeface

Published by Uncurve in Fonts compatible with
Published by Uncurve in Fonts compatible with

Overview

El Tigres was inspired by the Ephemera designs & that classic old vintage design from the 50's 60's & 70's. This font comes in OTF format with 5 layer families; El trigres, Ins one, Ins two, Shadow one & Shadow two. Use these layers in different combinations for a beautiful variation of typeface styles. This typeface us perfect for Letterheads, Titles, Posters & logotypes.

Highlights

  • Vintage style
  • Uppercase letters
  • Small caps
  • Numbers
  • Ligatures
  • OTF font

Compatibility

{{::'222256' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Uncurve

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this