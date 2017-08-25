Overview

El Tigres was inspired by the Ephemera designs & that classic old vintage design from the 50's 60's & 70's. This font comes in OTF format with 5 layer families; El trigres, Ins one, Ins two, Shadow one & Shadow two. Use these layers in different combinations for a beautiful variation of typeface styles. This typeface us perfect for Letterheads, Titles, Posters & logotypes.