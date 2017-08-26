Overview

Introductory sale 50% off until August 29th 2016. Electric Vibe is a Script & Uppercase combined typeface that includes lowercase characters, punctuation, numerals, and multilingual support. everything has set up for every condition, please see the glyphs display to see all of the available glyphs & alternates. Electric Vibe Typeface is crafted from a natural brush type pen stroke. The font style comes from a fast track hand drawing, suitable for headline titles, films, movies, quotes, etc.