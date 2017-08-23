Browse
Elegance iOS UI Kit

40+ Elegant modern iOS 8 screens

by Design Universe

Elegance iOS UI Kit

40+ Elegant modern iOS 8 screens

Published by Design Universe in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Design Universe in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Elegance, includes high-quality iOS screens to address the clothes and shopping category. This package within 40 PSD files prepared in detail with Photoshop available. Each screen is extremely easy to use, fully customizable and is carefully assembled in Photoshop formats.

Highlights

  • 40+ iOS 8 Screens
  • Photoshop CC 2015 compatible
  • Smart object icons
  • 750 px wide display
  • Fully customizable color
  • 14 Categories

Compatibility

Who Likes this