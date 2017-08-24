Browse
Elegant Mockups Vol 1

Set of 5 high end black iPhone 6s mockups

by Tanpopo

Overview

Make sure your designs look great and professional with this clean and elegant set of mockups. The package includes 5 high-end PSD files. All files are layered, well organized, and easily editable: simply drag&drop or paste your design into the Smart Objects and get instant excellent results.

Highlights

  • 5 PSD files
  • 3000 x 2000 px resolution
  • Photoshop compatible
  • Easily editable smart objects
  • 300 DPI
  • RGB color space

Compatibility

