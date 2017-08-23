Overview
Make sure your designs look great and professional with this clean and elegant set of mockups. The package includes 5 high-end PSD files. All files are layered, well organized, and easily editable: simply drag&drop or paste your design into the Smart Objects and get instant excellent results.
Highlights
- 5 PSD files
- 3000x2000 pixel resolution
- Photoshop compatible
- Easily editable smart objects
- 300 DPI
- RGB Color space
