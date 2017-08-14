Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

ELIAS Wireframe Toolkit

UX Toolkit made for designers by designers

by LaunchPadUI

ELIAS Wireframe Toolkit

UX Toolkit made for designers by designers

Published by LaunchPadUI in Wireframe Kits compatible with
Published by LaunchPadUI in Wireframe Kits compatible with

Overview

The ELIAS Wireframe toolkit was made for designers by designers. This toolkit puts the tools you need to quickly produce rockstar quality wireframe prototypes. With over 50 ready to use components, this kit will get you to an end result faster then you can imagine. The Photoshop files are super organized allowing you to not worry about where everything is, but instead doing what you do best.

Highlights

  • 50+ Ready to use elements
  • Photoshop CS6+ compatible
  • Elements grouped by type
  • Easy to customize
  • Highly polished components
  • Super organized files

Compatibility

{{::'7702173' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from LaunchPadUI

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this