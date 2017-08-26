Overview
Elixir is a new, huge UI kit in .PSD and .Sketch format that contains hundreds of components, elements and glyphs, allowing you to finish your work a lot easier and faster than you can possibly imagine.
Highlights
- Includes UI Font Stroked!
- Hundreds of components and templates
- Additional assembled templates in PSD form
- Customizable vector shapes
- Organized layer structure
