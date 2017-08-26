Browse
Elixir UI Kit

A massive UI kit for any design

by Mohamed Elgendy

Elixir UI Kit

A massive UI kit for any design

Published by Mohamed Elgendy in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Mohamed Elgendy in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Elixir is a new, huge UI kit in .PSD and .Sketch format that contains hundreds of components, elements and glyphs, allowing you to finish your work a lot easier and faster than you can possibly imagine.

Highlights

  • Includes UI Font Stroked!
  • Hundreds of components and templates
  • Additional assembled templates in PSD form
  • Customizable vector shapes
  • Organized layer structure

Compatibility

