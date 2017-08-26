Browse
Empathy Social Media Kit

21 Creative social media templates

by Pixelbuddha

Empathy Social Media Kit

21 Creative social media templates

Published by Pixelbuddha in Presentation compatible with
Published by Pixelbuddha in Presentation compatible with

Overview

Pure vibrancy is right what you may discover with our brand-new Empathy Kit. Create striking posts, make beautiful publication that others can’t help liking, sharing or retweeting. The simplicity you’ve always appreciated is what our work is all about. Inside you will find 21 clean and yet so striking Photoshop compatible templates to bring some fresh mood to your artworks - and do it with ultimate ease thanks to neatly organized smart layers - a few clicks, and your profile will not go unnoticed! All templates come in 3 sizes designed for Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Highlights

  • 21 Templates
  • 3 Sizes for each template
  • Smart layers
  • Neatly organized layers
  • Designed for IG, FB & Twitter
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

Who Likes this