Overview

Empty states are one of the most overlooked aspects of app design. With this Empty States mobile illustrations kit, you could make sure your app delivers the full experience to the end user. Making your user more informed and keep them interested. Whether you are starting a new app or already have a live app, this illustrations kit can help you make your app even more awesome. All elements are 100% editable and vector. so you could resize or change colors to match your app with ease.