Overview
Build your elegant Mail App! Save your time and money with Envelope Mail App Startup UI Kit, just focus on UX and coding. More than 40 screens for Mobile (750x1334px), Tablet (1367x1026px) and Desktop, including responsive landing page to present your app. Envelope Startup UI Kit was carefully designed for Photoshop and Sketch.
Highlights
- 40+ screens for Desktop/Tablet/Mobile
- Responsive Landing Page included
- Organized in Layers & Folders
- Vector Based
- Free Fonts used
- Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop
Compatibility{{::'184230390' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.