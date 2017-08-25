Browse
Envelope Startup UI Kit

Mail App UI for Desktop, Tablet and Mobile 40+ screens

by HomeLab

Envelope Startup UI Kit

Mail App UI for Desktop, Tablet and Mobile 40+ screens

Published by HomeLab in UI Kits compatible with
Published by HomeLab in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Build your elegant Mail App! Save your time and money with Envelope Mail App Startup UI Kit, just focus on UX and coding. More than 40 screens for Mobile (750x1334px), Tablet (1367x1026px) and Desktop, including responsive landing page to present your app. Envelope Startup UI Kit was carefully designed for Photoshop and Sketch.

Highlights

  • 40+ screens for Desktop/Tablet/Mobile
  • Responsive Landing Page included
  • Organized in Layers & Folders
  • Vector Based
  • Free Fonts used
  • Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop

Compatibility

Who Likes this