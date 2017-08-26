Overview
Epic Rainbow kit is a fresh, stylish and modern UI kit, carefully crafted to help you build amazing landing pages in Sketch & Photoshop. All elements are vector based, fully editable and created using a bootstrap grid. Move blocks around to create stunning landing pages for your websites, apps or products with ease. Additionally, there are 4 sample pages included to help you get started.
Highlights
- 60 Elements
- 4 Sample pages
- 100% vector editable shapes
- Layered & organized
- Built on bootstrap grid
- Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop
