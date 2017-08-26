Browse
Epic Rainbow Kit

Stripe inspired Sketch based Landing Page UI Kit

by Epic Coders

Epic Rainbow Kit

Stripe inspired Sketch based Landing Page UI Kit

Published by Epic Coders in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Epic Coders in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Epic Rainbow kit is a fresh, stylish and modern UI kit, carefully crafted to help you build amazing landing pages in Sketch & Photoshop. All elements are vector based, fully editable and created using a bootstrap grid. Move blocks around to create stunning landing pages for your websites, apps or products with ease. Additionally, there are 4 sample pages included to help you get started.

Highlights

  • 60 Elements
  • 4 Sample pages
  • 100% vector editable shapes
  • Layered & organized
  • Built on bootstrap grid
  • Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop

Compatibility

{{::'522523847' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
