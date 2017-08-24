Themes & Templates

Overview
Episode is the perfect time saver for personal, agency or any other creative activity web site. Perfectly fit for photo story or video reporting. You can work with ready to use layouts in Sketch and carefully made HTML5 Fully Responsive Template. We added accurate hovers and transitions as well.
Highlights
- 60+ layout variations
- Full screen backgrounds
- Video background
- W3C Valid Code
- Retina ready & fully responsive
- Compatible with Sketch
