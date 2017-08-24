Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Episode

Personal Creative HTML Template for Sketch

by Yaroslav Samoylov

Episode

Personal Creative HTML Template for Sketch

Published by Yaroslav Samoylov in Themes & Templates compatible with
Published by Yaroslav Samoylov in Themes & Templates compatible with

Overview

Episode is the perfect time saver for personal, agency or any other creative activity web site. Perfectly fit for photo story or video reporting. You can work with ready to use layouts in Sketch and carefully made HTML5 Fully Responsive Template. We added accurate hovers and transitions as well.

Highlights

  • 60+ layout variations
  • Full screen backgrounds
  • Video background
  • W3C Valid Code
  • Retina ready & fully responsive
  • Compatible with Sketch

Compatibility

{{::'394932282' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Yaroslav Samoylov

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this