Erfusion

20 Handsome Hero Headers for Landing Pages

by Jigsawlab

Erfusion

20 Handsome Hero Headers for Landing Pages

Published by Jigsawlab in Themes & Templates compatible with
Published by Jigsawlab in Themes & Templates compatible with

Overview

Erfusion - is built with modern UI, vibrant colors, unique layouts. It is consists of 20 unique hero headers for your next landing page design. All components are fully editable, vector based and pixel perfect. They have well-organized layers, properly named and grouped. It was also built keeping in mind for novice designer or developer. So it will be easier for everyone to use. Besides you'll have an extensive support from us. Check out all the images properly before purchasing the template.

Highlights

  • 20 Layered PSD Files
  • Fully Vector Based
  • Editable with Smart Objects
  • Vibrant Gradient Colors
  • 1170px Bootstrap Grid System
  • Compatible with Photoshop

