Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Esmerelda

Imperfectly perfect typeface

by Incools Design Studio

Esmerelda

Imperfectly perfect typeface

Published by Incools Design Studio in Fonts
Published by Incools Design Studio in Fonts

Overview

Esmeralda is a neoclassical decorative script font. It was created as an imperfect, hand-drawn set of characters and an irregular baseline. Esmeralda is really bested suited for beautiful branding, logo designs, invitations, wedding elements, etc.

Highlights

  • OTF, TTF & Webfont
  • Uppercase & lowercase
  • Dancing calligraphic based
  • PUA encoded
  • 21+ Ligatures
  • 26+ Stylistic alternates
{{::'327068' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Incools Design Studio

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this