Overview
Esmeralda is a neoclassical decorative script font. It was created as an imperfect, hand-drawn set of characters and an irregular baseline. Esmeralda is really bested suited for beautiful branding, logo designs, invitations, wedding elements, etc.
Highlights
- OTF, TTF & Webfont
- Uppercase & lowercase
- Dancing calligraphic based
- PUA encoded
- 21+ Ligatures
- 26+ Stylistic alternates
