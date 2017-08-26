Overview

Eva is a multipurpose template that will meet the latest design trends, as well as extremely easily customized by any user without any previous knowledge in PowerPoint or Keynote. Each slide was thought out and easily can be adjusted to suit individual goals. You can use vector icons from the embedded 250+ collection. Additionally, every customer will receive the brand new collection of 4500+ Free Vector Icons adapted for presentations. Everyone will find the right for yourself. Perfect for Fashion, Nature, Photography and Restaurants. Please note, preview images are NOT included in Presentation Template!