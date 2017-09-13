Browse
Events Mobile App

22 Screen mobile UI kit designed in Sketch.

Events Mobile App

22 Screen mobile UI kit designed in Sketch.

Overview

An application to find fun places, events, make friends, and chatting. Events Mobile App UI Kit consists of 22 mobile screen templates design in Sketch.

Highlights

  • 22 Mobile screen templates
  • 375x667px
  • Well organized layers
  • Free Google Font
  • Premium icon set
  • Compatible with Sketch

