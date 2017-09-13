Overview
An application to find fun places, events, make friends, and chatting. Events Mobile App UI Kit consists of 22 mobile screen templates design in Sketch.
Highlights
- 22 Mobile screen templates
- 375x667px
- Well organized layers
- Free Google Font
- Premium icon set
- Compatible with Sketch
