Overview
Discover popular local events, get event recommendations just for you, and see which events your friends are going to! Get tickets and quickly access all of your Evez tickets and event information from your iPhone. Evez includes 40+ unique iOS screens which are fully customizable, easy to use and handcrafted with love in Sketch, Photoshop and Adobe XD.
Highlights
- 40+ Unique iOS Screens
- Well Layered & Organized
- Easily Scalable & Customizable
- Free Google Font & Icon Font
- Adobe XD with Prototyping
- Compatible: Sketch & Photoshop
